We are 🌱kvitly

Hey! I'm Yahor Kuryanovich, 🌱kvitly founder. I want to share with you the vision behind our product and why we've made it the way it is: functional, flexible, and personal.

It all started back in 2014, a time when website builders did not exist, and I already had experience with various large web projects. Identifying a niche wasn't hard: I worked a lot with websites and at some point, I realized that technically each website is built of similar blocks, and its essence comes with content.

This is how I got the idea to create a builder that would allow anyone to easily put together a website on their own. And we made it!