About us
We are 🌱kvitly
We thrive together with the inspiring stories of businesses that flourish on our platform.
We're crafting a platform designed to help small businesses thrive. By handling all the routine tasks and automation, we empower entrepreneurs to focus on their passion rather than getting bogged down with complex setups.
Our story
Hey! I'm Yahor Kuryanovich, 🌱kvitly founder. I want to share with you the vision behind our product and why we've made it the way it is: functional, flexible, and personal.
It all started back in 2014, a time when website builders did not exist, and I already had experience with various large web projects. Identifying a niche wasn't hard: I worked a lot with websites and at some point, I realized that technically each website is built of similar blocks, and its essence comes with content.
This is how I got the idea to create a builder that would allow anyone to easily put together a website on their own. And we made it!
- Founded
- 2014
- Team
- 4 people
- Clients
- 400+
- Regions
- 4 countries
Why we do this?
We believe that with us, it’s possible to save time and simplify complex tasks. That's why we've built a service where entrepreneurs can create websites for their businesses and automate processes all in one place.
We made the service public on June 9, 2015. Back then, it was called Staronka ('page' in Belarusian, since we are from beautiful Minsk) and was simply a website builder. (year one, two, three, five). We had many adventures: successful and not-so-successful advertising campaigns, team changes, and fascinating client stories. We have a lot to share!
Over the years, we realized that a website is not a goal but one of the tools in business development, so we started building a real ecosystem around the website builder: products, orders management, emails integration, payments processing, and an internal CRM system. We outgrew Staronka because now we have much more than just a website. And that's how 🌱kvitly (from the Belarusian word 'kvitnets' — to blossom) was born.
Today, we are a small business ourselves, so we understand well the challenges entrepreneurs face every day. We grow together with our bold, free, and passionate customers. We listen to entrepreneurs and develop the product in response to the pain points in their daily work. That's why 🌱kvitly is the way it is: flexible, responsive, and easy to use.
Our team
We are open, curious, and always ready to help.
Natallia Usava
Product manager
Angelina Niahai
Client support
Inna Rudziankova
Marketing
Yahor Kuryanovich
Founder
Support
We're available in chat and via email, ready to help with any questions.
help@kvitly.com
Weekdays from 10 AM to 6 PM CET
Service monitoring — 24/7!
Feedback
Want to join us or suggest something? We're always happy to hear from you!
hello@kvitly.com
Weekdays from 10 AM to 6 PM CET
We're open to new connections!
Legal details
In case you need it.
PKO Bank Polski (BPKOPLPW)
Bank account: PL34 1020 1026 0000 1802 0560 9534Yahor Kuryanovich
REGON: 523996820, NIP: 527-303-37-22
ul. Kłopot 4/60, Warsaw
Poland, 01-066