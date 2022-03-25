AFFILIATE PROGRAM
Grow with 🌱kvitly
Build websites on our platform for your clients and earn a commission on each payment they make to us.
Get paid for every client
- Earn 25% from every payment made by each client you refer to 🌱kvitly. The longer your clients stay with us, the longer you'll receive payments.
Transparent payments
- There are no hidden fees beyond the standard rates, so you can be sure that you're fully receiving your share.
Ease of use
- Our websites are easy to create and maintain. Both you and your clients will benefit from all the updates, and we welcome any feedback.
Who can become a partner?
You! If you have clients or are ready to find them, and if you enjoy building websites that help businesses thrive. With us, you can assist small real-world companies in establishing comprehensive processes, setting up their online promotion, and managing payments and orders to help them flourish.
Whether you run a web studio, are a freelancer, or simply love working with 🌱kvitly and are eager to help others, let's grow together!
Frequently asked questions
Still have something unanswered? Contact us, and we're sure we can clear things up.
- How much can I earn?
- You earn 25% from each client for as long as they have a subscription to our service. There's no upper limit—the more clients you bring who stay with us for a long time, the more you'll earn.
- How do I receive payments?
- Currently, we can only make payments to legal entities (including individual entrepreneurs) registered in Belarus or Russia. Payments are made under an agency agreement upon your request, but no more frequently than once a month.
- How do you track my clients?
- We stay in constant contact with you and keep track of each client you refer. Each month, we check the payments from all your clients and calculate your commission.
- Can I offer additional services to clients?
- Yes, of course. The specifics of your agreements with your clients are up to you. You might provide website creation and development services, set up PPC advertising, or something else entirely—that's beyond our purview.
Ready to join?
Contact us, and we'll find the best way to work together! We are always open to new friends and partners.Become a partner