Grow with 🌱kvitly

How much can I earn? You earn 25% from each client for as long as they have a subscription to our service. There's no upper limit—the more clients you bring who stay with us for a long time, the more you'll earn.

How do I receive payments? Currently, we can only make payments to legal entities (including individual entrepreneurs) registered in Belarus or Russia. Payments are made under an agency agreement upon your request, but no more frequently than once a month.

How do you track my clients? We stay in constant contact with you and keep track of each client you refer. Each month, we check the payments from all your clients and calculate your commission.