2-click setup toget paid online
Seamless integrations with payment services. Setting up online payments for your website has never been easier.
Online payments made easier than you think
Accept payments through top-notch payment services. It's secure, legal, and seamlessly integrated into order processing on 🌱 kvitly websites.
Simple integration, smooth transactions
Adding a payment service to any website created on 🌱 kvitly is incredibly simple: just find your chosen service in our extensions, enter the necessary details—done!
- 2-click integration
- Find your payment system in our integrations, enter the required keys — done!
- Invoicing
- Generate payment links for your customers directly from the order interface.
- Payment notifications
- Receive payment alerts the way that works best for you: via email, SMS, or messengers.
Reliability and security
Money matters, which is why all payment processes in 🌱kvitly are absolutely transparent.
- No hidden fees
- Unlike some other platforms, we don't charge a percentage of your payments. All money goes directly to your account.
- It's secure
- We direct your customers to secure payment service pages through a protected connection. Your peace of mind, guaranteed.
Available for all 🌱kvitly products
Easy integration in just a few clicks. Built-in for all types of pages.
Websites
Multi-page websites for any business to showcase to the world.
Landing Pages
Single-page websites for active sales and promotion, designed for high conversion rates.
E-commerce
Full-fledged stores with catalogs, carts, product pages, and order management.
