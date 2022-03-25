Business made easy with one AI-powered platform

We are here to streamline your journey. Launch your website in minutes with cutting-edge AI-tech, and run your business effortlessly with extensive tooling for promotion, order management and online payments. Just try it!

Start free trialBook a demo

Our clients' numbers

We are in the game for more than 5 years and our platform has empowered hundreds of businesses to launch and grow.

17,475 +

Websites created

Dozens of new projects are launched every day on our platform.

94,164 +

Orders received

Our clients constantly get orders and inquiries for their services through their websites and online stores on 🌱kvitly.

$516,000 +

Processed in payments

Hundreds of clients instantly receive payments for their services and products when orders are placed online.

We make it easy to run business

On each 🌱kvitly plan you can create web pages and start getting orders in a few minutes. The further the better: promote yourself, integrate online payments, automate routine, and always have the latest data.

Build websites in visual editor. No code

You can start with one of the tailored templates and adjust it as you need. Within a few clicks publish a website to describe your business and find partners and clients.

Visual design-editor
Simple system to manage your site design and content.
Built-in analytics
Automated data collection about your website visits and performance.
Requests collection forms
Intuitive form builder for capturing leads.
Search optimization (SEO)
SEO settings for pages, redirects, favicons, and much more.
More about Websites

Landing Pages for products and services

Build one-pagers yourself with our collection of blocks or based on templates. Capture leads and get payments. Measure your performance with built-in or integrated analytics tools.

Design-Editor
Pages are easily built from pre-made blocks and look great.
Online payments
Connect payment processors in 2 clicks.
Leads capture
Put the forms where you need them to get more and more leads.
More about Landings

Online store in few clicks

Add your products with photos — and we will create a beautiful shopping experience for your clients. Manage your products, deliveries and payments, collect orders and promote yourself, all in one service.

Products variants
You have few variations of the same product? Configure it easily.
Orders management
Track our orders in one place and you’ll always know what's going on.
Variety of payment methods
Let your customers pay the way they want.
More about Online Stores

Let AI do the work

Tell us what you do, and our AI will craft the first version of the website just for you. What's next? Whatever you want!

Build website with AI for freeLearn more

Writes text

A few words about your business are enough for the AI to start generating texts for various sections of your website.

Selects images

Our AI knows what the final result should be and can select images that perfectly match your website.

Creates and recreates

AI will help you draft the perfect website for your business. If something isn't right, you can always regenerate everything!

Being paid online is easy as never before

Integrate with one of payment services and get money for your services instantly and safely. Invoicing and payments are really simple — just pick your payment provider, add it to your website and that's it!

No commission
We’re not charging any fees for processing your payments and we won’t do it.
Security
We send your client to the secure pages of the payment gateways and do not store their data.
More about Payments

Send emails on triggers

Create emails and trigger them automatically based on events like successful payment or order creation. Use pre-built email chains or develop your scenarios. Manage mass email campaigns.

Transactional emails
Keep your clients posted about the statuses of their orders.
Email services
Maintain mailing lists in other services for email campaigns.
More about Emails

Manage your clients

Your leads will get directly to an easy-to-use CRM where you can build your pipelines for orders, make notes or mark them in any possible way. No one is gonna get missed!

Order management
Collect your orders in one place, edit and process them and always be on top of your business.
Contacts collection
Build your contact base and download the info for mass processing.
More about CRM

Solutions for any needs

You need more? Or maybe you already use some other service in your operations? No problem, most likely we're already integrated with it! Websites on 🌱kvitly can be easily connected to dozens of other services: Google Docs, live chats, pop-ups, etc. Use it all to build exactly what you need.

More about Integrations

It goes without saying

Just a few things you will get on any plan with any product on 🌱kvitly

Hosting

We safely store your data throughout your subscription period and a little more.

Mobile-friendly

Your pages and emails will look equally good on screens of all sizes.

Your domain

Sure thing — you can easily attach your custom domain on any plan.

Help and support

We prepared a robust knowledge base and are ready to respond in chat.

Neverending improvement

We constantly improve our platform for you to have more and more possibilities.

Smooth experience

With all tools in one place we can ensure the best experience for you and your clients.

We've got your back!

We're serious. Let's grow together.

Amazing support

We're always here to help you solve your business challenges.

Reach out

Built-in onboarding

Including the collection of materials on how to start and grow your business.

Go to Knowledge base

Clear interface

We've built the system to be intuitive and easy to use, so that you're never lost.

Check it out

Hundreds of businesses are already with us

With 🌱kvitly it’s easy to start and clear how to move. Our people launch websites, get paid, process their orders, and promote. We make your start easy!

    • The service is great. Customers have repeatedly said that the website stands out against competitors.

      Evgeniy Maslennikov
      Saxophonist
      Evgeniy Maslennikov

    • Everything is perfect! Both the tools and the technical support: they helped quickly, were friendly and tactful.

      Marina Revkovskaya
      School of positive births
      Marina Revkovskaya

    • It was possible to quickly create a website with feedback forms and simple design and content management. The service is well suited for small business.

      Ivan Shevtzov
      Cleaning service
      Ivan Shevtzov

    • It's easy to launch a small website. The webinars really helped to better navigate building the website and connecting it to all systems.

      Marina Elsukova
      Lawyer
      Marina Elsukova

    • We highly appreciate the contribution of 🌱kvitly in the development of our business!

      Maxim Velikin
      Plastic packaging factory
      Maxim Velikin

    • I’ve been using 🌱kvitly for four years now. I needed a neat sales and informational website so that our customers could contact us. I want to highlight the clear logic of the service.

      Anton Mishutin
      Film school
      Anton Mishutin

Are you ready?

Explore 🌱kvitly with no limits within the trial period of 7 days. No commitment, no credit card required.
Let’s try!

Start free trialBook a demo
App screenshot