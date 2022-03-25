CRM for mindfulconnections with clients
A service that helps build relationships with each client and create a full-fledged sales process.
Leverage all possibilities
With us, you can monitor deals at every stage of the sales process, save essential details about each deal or partner, and build a sales pipeline that works for you.
Get and manage orders
We store all inquiries from your website in one section, where you can add tags, view payments, change statuses, write comments, and much more.
- Flexible sales funnels
- Customize all the stages an order goes through, from placement to feedback collection after delivery.
- Invoice links
- Connect payment systems and generate links for online payments for your clients.
- Automations
- Enable automatic actions to save your time.
Simple contact management
Clients are the primary value of your business. Collect information about them, assign tags, segment by features, and add special filters. With 🌱kvitly, your contacts are easy to store, manage, and export.
Available for all 🌱kvitly products
Easy integration in just a few clicks. Built-in for all types of pages.
Websites
Multi-page websites for any business to showcase to the world.
Landing Pages
Single-page websites for active sales and promotion, designed for high conversion rates.
E-commerce
Full-fledged stores with catalogs, carts, product pages, and order management.
Are you ready?
Explore 🌱kvitly with no limits within the trial period of 7 days. No commitment, no credit card required.
Let’s try!