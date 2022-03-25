Plans
We have something for every business
Pick the plan that best suits your needs and launch your business easily and quickly.
Feature comparison
Start
For small business websites, landing and promo pages. Add your domain name. To start at ease.
Websites and landing pages
- AI assistance
- Yes
- Visual editor
- Yes
- Free images and icons
- Yes
- Fonts Collection
- Yes
- Pages or landing pages
- 1 page
- Your domain
- Yes
- Redirects
- No
- Access restrictions
- No
- SSL-certificate
- No
- Disabling our branding
- No
- DNS-records management
- No
- Adding custom code
- No
E-commerce
- Products catalog
- Up to 50 products
- Products import and export
- Yes
- Custom shipment methods
- Yes
- Custom product tags
- Yes
- Dedicated product pages
- No
- Products with options
- No
- Products stock management
- No
- Products upload to marketplaces
- No
CRM
- Form Builder
- Yes
- Order notifications
- Yes
- Order management
- Yes
- Custom statuses and tags
- Yes
- Emails to customers
- No
- Contacts management
- No
- Invoicing
- No
- Orders export to external systems
- No
Online payments
- Payment on delivery
- Yes
- Name your price
- Yes
- Email to client after payment
- No
- Invoicing
- No
- Online payments
- No
Marketing automation
- Built-in analytics
- Yes
- Visit counters
- Yes
- Retargeting systems
- No
- Advanced marketing services
- No
Integrations
- Live chats
- Yes
- Social network widgets
- Yes
- Callback widgets
- Yes
- Online booking widgets
- Yes
- Mailing services
- No
- Business email
- No
Basic
For solid websites and small e-commerce. Payments, order management and marketing for development and promotion.
Websites and landing pages
- AI assistance
- Yes
- Visual editor
- Yes
- Free images and icons
- Yes
- Fonts Collection
- Yes
- Pages or landing pages
- Up to 100 pages
- Your domain
- Yes
- Redirects
- Yes
- Access restrictions
- Yes
- SSL-certificate
- Yes
- Disabling our branding
- No
- DNS-records management
- No
- Adding custom code
- No
E-commerce
- Products catalog
- Up to 500 products
- Products import and export
- Yes
- Custom shipment methods
- Yes
- Custom product tags
- Yes
- Dedicated product pages
- Yes
- Products with options
- No
- Products stock management
- No
- Products upload to marketplaces
- No
CRM
- Form Builder
- Yes
- Order notifications
- Yes
- Order management
- Yes
- Custom statuses and tags
- Yes
- Emails to customers
- Yes
- Contacts management
- Yes
- Invoicing
- Yes
- Orders export to external systems
- No
Online payments
- Payment on delivery
- Yes
- Name your price
- Yes
- Email to client after payment
- Yes
- Invoicing
- Yes
- Online payments
- Yes
Marketing automation
- Built-in analytics
- Yes
- Visit counters
- Yes
- Retargeting systems
- Yes
- Advanced marketing services
- No
Integrations
- Live chats
- Yes
- Social network widgets
- Yes
- Callback widgets
- Yes
- Online booking widgets
- Yes
- Mailing services
- Yes
- Business email
- Yes
Premium
For websites and stores that need unique features. Custom code, sophisticated automations and no limits.
Websites and landing pages
- AI assistance
- Yes
- Visual editor
- Yes
- Free images and icons
- Yes
- Fonts Collection
- Yes
- Pages or landing pages
- Up to 100 pages
- Your domain
- Yes
- Redirects
- Yes
- Access restrictions
- Yes
- SSL-certificate
- Yes
- Disabling our branding
- Yes
- DNS-records management
- Yes
- Adding custom code
- Yes
E-commerce
- Products catalog
- Up to 1000 products
- Products import and export
- Yes
- Custom shipment methods
- Yes
- Custom product tags
- Yes
- Dedicated product pages
- Yes
- Products with options
- Yes
- Products stock management
- Yes
- Products upload to marketplaces
- Yes
CRM
- Form Builder
- Yes
- Order notifications
- Yes
- Order management
- Yes
- Custom statuses and tags
- Yes
- Emails to customers
- Yes
- Contacts management
- Yes
- Invoicing
- Yes
- Orders export to external systems
- Yes
Online payments
- Payment on delivery
- Yes
- Name your price
- Yes
- Email to client after payment
- Yes
- Invoicing
- Yes
- Online payments
- Yes
Marketing automation
- Built-in analytics
- Yes
- Visit counters
- Yes
- Retargeting systems
- Yes
- Advanced marketing services
- Yes
Integrations
- Live chats
- Yes
- Social network widgets
- Yes
- Callback widgets
- Yes
- Online booking widgets
- Yes
- Mailing services
- Yes
- Business email
- Yes
Are you ready?
Explore 🌱kvitly with no limits within the trial period of 7 days. No commitment, no credit card required.
Let’s try!