Connecting dots for your business

In just a few clicks, connect any service from our collection of integrations to assemble a process that suits you and your customers perfectly. Online payments, automatic order exports to third-party services, analytics and marketing tools, and much more—your business on 🌱kvitly can do it all!

Webhook

Webhook is a technology for notifying external services about orders on your site. Here you can specify the URL-address to receive messages, and website orders can be passed to the system you already use. This is great for cases when we don't have direct integration with the service you need.

Google Sheets

Set up relaying website orders data directly to Google Sheets. There you can edit them and work on it together with your teammates anywhere and anytime.

Zapier

Zapier allows you to automate your routine through integrations with variety of online services. You can set up sending events from your website to Zapier via a webhook address, and there specify what should happen after receiving the event data.

Alfa Bank

Internet acquiring from Alfa-Bank (BY) allows you to accept online payments on your website using VISA, MASTERCARD, MAESTRO, BELKART cards.

bePaid

BePaid is a service for accepting payments by VISA, MasterCard, BELKART, Halva or Mir bank cards.

WEBPAY

Webpay is a service for accepting online payments by Visa, MasterCard, Belkart bank cards and through the AIS "Settlement" ERIP.

expresspay

Express payments allow you to connect online payment using VISA, MasterCard, Maestro cards on your site, or without a site on a public invoice issued in your personal account.

ArtPay

The ArtPay payment system is a universal system for accepting online payments by Visa, MasterCard and BELKART bank payment cards.

Hutki Grosh

Hutki Grosh - service for connection to ERIP (AIS "Settlement") and payments by QR codes to accept payments throughout Belarus.

EasyPay

EasyPay - service for accepting payments on the site by Visa, MasterCard.

WebMoney

WebMoney is an international payment system, electronic money. You can activate payment acceptance via webmani on your website.

Yandex.Metrika

Yandex.Metrika is a free analytical service for evaluating website traffic, conversions and analyzing user behavior.

Retargeting VKontakte

Retargeting allows you to flexibly gather audiences for further advertising in VKontakte. For example, you can form groups of all users or those who have visited certain sections or pages of the site, etc.

VKontakte community messages

A quick way to communicate with your website visitors via VKontakte. You will be able to reply to the customer even after they leave the site - the messages will be sent on behalf of the Community.

Meta pixel

Meta Pixel is a tool you can use to measure ad performance and collect audiences for retargeting on Facebook, Messenger and Instagram. It can also be leveraged to analyse people's activity on your website.

Export to Yandex.Market

Yandex.Market is a marketplace with a huge assortment of goods from 20,000 stores in CIS region. It can be used as an additional sales channel where buyers can easily find you (goods on Yandex.Market get into the Yandex output). Here you can generate a file for uploading to the market.

Export to Google Merchant

In Google Merchant Center, merchants can add information about their products and stores. These listings will be available in various Google services. Here you can enable automatic file generation for exporting product to the marketplace.

CallTracking.by

Coltracking is a system of dynamic and static call tracking. The service allows you to use different phone numbers for different advertising campaigns and provides detailed reports on calls.

Yagla

The service allows you to show different visitors to your site different headlines, buttons, captions and even pictures to maximize the accuracy of their needs and ultimately - more to sell.

YCLIENTS

VaiKlients - online booking, automation and business management in the service industry. Accounting, warehouse, statistics, SMS and customer care in one place.

Zapros.by

RequestBy is a system that allows your customers to sign up for the services offered on your website at any time. You can manage the appointment, time and communicate with your clients in your personal cabinet on zapros.by

Google Analytics

Google Analytics is a free service from Google for collecting detailed statistics of visitors activity to your website. The system processes the information received from the website and builds reports on visits, conversions, geolocation, provider, traffic sources, operating system and other parameters.

JivoChat

JivoChat allows you to chat with website visitors online. This can increase the efficiency of the website and increase sales without additional investment in advertising.

chatra

With Chatra, you can communicate with website visitors in real-time chat or through offline messengers. With this service, you can also gather different communication channels in one place and set up chatbots.

Chat for Bitrix24

If you use CRM from Bitrix24, you can communicate with your website visitors in real time in the Bitrix interface.

Telegram

Add our bot as private chats or to a group chat and receive notifications of orders from the website to your Telegram messenger.

Pozvonim

MTT Business offers various ways to contact customers: communication via social networks, messengers, callback or online consultant on your website.

Yandex.Webmaster

The Yandex service for webmasters offers a toolbar for evaluating site indexing and customizing the site description in Yandex search results. The service also allows you to inform Yandex about new and deleted pages.

Bing Webmaster Tools

Bing webmaster tools allow you to improve your website's performance in Bing search and get free reports, tools and resources to improve indexing.

Your website in Pinterest

Once your domain ownership is confirmed in Pinterest, your business profile picture will appear on all pins. You will also have access to analytics for the pins you publish from your website and the pins that other people create on your website.

Google Search Console

Google Search Console is a free service that allows you to find out how a website is represented in Google Search and optimize it.

Meta domain verification

Domain verification allows you to claim your rights to a domain and control the permission to use it in links and promotional content within Meta services (Facebook and Instagram).

Google Workspace

If you want to have business email from Google, you can verify domain ownership here so you can have addresses like `@your.domain` and enjoy all the features of Google Workspace.

Google Tag Manager

Google Tag Manager is a free tool to manage JavaScript and HTML tags on a website without developers. Once the integration is configured, you can add any services and new scripts through the Google Tag Manager interface.

Remarketing for Google

With remarketing, you can show your Google Adwords ads to users who have visited your website.

Yandex.Mail for domain

If you want to have corporate mail from Yandex.Mail, here you can confirm domain ownership to have addresses like `@your.domain` and use the Yandex interface.

Zoho

Use the full suite of tools and applications from Zoho for your business from email to business automation systems.

Mailchimp

Mailchimp is a platform for email marketing automation. The integration allows you to send email addresses collected on the website directly to Mailchimp and send trigger emails or create email campaigns there.

GetResponse

GetResponse service is a unified platform for email newsletters and marketing automation. Gather audiences in GetResponse with the help of integration, sending there information about your orders.

SendGrid

Sendgrid is a service for mailing automations. Due to a email templates and automations, you can send order updates to yourself or your customers.

SendGrid Subscription

Sendgrid is a service for email marketing. With this integration, you can configure building of mailing lists in Sendgrid to further use them in your email campaigns.

Unisender

Unisender is a service of automatic mass mailings by e-mail and sms. With the help of this integration you can organize the sending of trigger emails or make the formation of mailing lists.

Blog on Tumblr

The Tumblr blogging platform allows you to create text and multimedia posts. Integration helps you connect your Tumblr blog to your domain.

Sumo widgets

Sumo's service offers dozens of widgets for your website, from simple share buttons to sophisticated analytics with heat maps.

PayPal

PayPal is one of the largest online payment systems in the world. Integration allows you to accept payments from your website via PayPal.

Stripe

Stripe is a payment service for online payments processing in more than 25 countries. To connect, a company or an individual merchant must be a resident of the countries where Stripe operates.

Apple Pay Certificate

If you have already turned on online payments, add a special certificate here so that your customers can pay for their purchases through Apple Pay. You can obtain the required file from your payment provider.