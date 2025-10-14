Let’s be honest — building a website is hard. For years, we’ve been watching how people create websites for their businesses on our platform, and we’ve been working to make this process as simple as possible. Ready-to-use blocks with intuitive settings, image and icon galleries, flexible forms, and even AI-powered draft generation — all of this is already built into the 🌱kvitly Editor.

Today, we’re taking content creation to the next level: now every section of your website can be regenerated using AI.

How it works

It’s simple and convenient. Each section now has a “Update Section” button. If you want to rewrite the text or update the visuals, just click it, 🌱kvitly will ask what you’d like to say and then create new text and matching images and icons for you.

What if you don’t like the result? Or the previous version was better?

No problem! We’ve added “Undo / Redo” buttons that let you move between different text versions (they also work with the familiar Ctrl + Z / Cmd + Z shortcuts). This way, you’re always in control and can freely experiment.

Pretty cool, right?

What’s Next

To infinity and beyond! 🚀

We’re continuously improving the website-building experience and working to make the first AI generation even more accurate — so your initial draft is closer than ever to the final version. We’re also refining the visual style of websites to make them more modern, elegant, and uniquely yours.

Stay tuned!