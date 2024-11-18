At 🌱kvitly, we’re committed to helping small and medium businesses grow effortlessly. But growth isn't just about better tools—it’s also about keeping your website and customer data safe.

Recently, we upgraded our security infrastructure by enhancing our HTTP security headers. While this might sound technical, the benefits are clear:

Stronger protection against cyber threats

A safer browsing experience for your customers

Increased trust and compliance with security best practices

Here’s what we did and why it matters for you.

What Are Security Headers?

When you visit a website, your browser exchanges information with the web server. Security headers act like invisible guards that tell the browser how to handle and protect that data.

Without proper security headers, websites can be vulnerable to attacks like clickjacking, cross-site scripting (XSS), and data leaks, which could impact your business and customers.

So, we took action.

The Security Boost: What We Implemented & Why

Here’s a breakdown of the security headers we added, what they do, and how they benefit 🌱kvitly users.

1. HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS)

What it does: Forces all connections to be HTTPS, blocking any attempts to load an insecure version of a website.

Why it matters: Prevents "man-in-the-middle" attacks that could intercept sensitive data.

Our implementation:

add_header Strict-Transport-Security "max-age=31536000; includeSubDomains; preload" always;

Impact: Guarantees a fully encrypted experience for you and your customers, protecting data in transit.

2. Content Security Policy (CSP) - Clickjacking Protection

What it does: Controls which websites can embed 🌱kvitly in an <iframe>, preventing attackers from tricking users into clicking on hidden elements.

Why it matters: Stops malicious sites from stealing data or forcing unintended actions.

Our implementation:

add_header Content-Security-Policy "frame-ancestors 'self' https://*.kvitly.com;" always;

Impact: Allows only 🌱kvitly subdomains to showcase embedded content, keeping your brand’s designs safe from abuse.

3. X-XSS-Protection - Stopping Cross-Site Scripting Attacks

What it does: Prevents the browser from executing malicious JavaScript injected by hackers.

Why it matters: Protects against data theft, fake login forms, and hijacked user sessions.

Our implementation:

add_header X-XSS-Protection "1; mode=block" always;

Impact: Ensures that customer forms, dashboards, and payments remain safe from unauthorized script injections.

4. X-Content-Type-Options - Blocking MIME-Type Sniffing Attacks

What it does: Stops browsers from guessing the wrong file type, which could lead to security vulnerabilities.

Why it matters: Prevents hackers from disguising malicious files as safe ones.

Our implementation:

add_header X-Content-Type-Options "nosniff" always;

Impact: Keeps customer downloads, invoices, and file uploads secure from exploitation.

5. Referrer Policy - Controlling Data Sharing with Third-Party Websites

What it does: Limits what information your website shares when users click external links.

Why it matters: Prevents leaking sensitive user data to unknown third-party services.

Our implementation:

add_header Referrer-Policy "strict-origin-when-cross-origin" always;

Impact: Better privacy protection for visitors interacting with external payment processors, ads, and partner sites.

6. Permissions Policy - Restricting Unnecessary Browser Features

What it does: Controls which features (camera, microphone, geolocation) a website can access.

Why it matters: Prevents unnecessary data collection and reduces security risks.

Our implementation:

add_header Permissions-Policy "geolocation=(), microphone=(), camera=(), interest-cohort=()" always;

Impact: Blocks unwanted tracking and keeps user data private by default.

What This Means for 🌱kvitly Users

Your website, customer interactions, and business data are safer than ever.

🌱kvitly stays ahead of security threats with industry best practices.

Stronger compliance with global security standards (Google, Mozilla, etc.).

And the best part?

A+ Security Rating on SecurityHeaders.com!