At 🌱kvitly, we’re on a mission to revolutionize how small businesses build and grow their online presence. From AI-powered website creation to seamless e-commerce and marketing tools, our platform is designed to simplify the journey for entrepreneurs worldwide.

Recently, our founder, Yahor Kuryanovich, had the opportunity to share our story and vision in an exclusive interview with Website Planet. In the conversation, Yahor dives deep into:

The journey of 🌱kvitly—from our early days as Staronka and Koshyk to the all-in-one platform we offer today.

How AI is transforming the way businesses approach website building and marketing.

Our unique approach to e-commerce and how we're making it easier for small businesses to create high-converting product pages.

The introduction of our AI Business Sidekick, a tool designed to provide strategic insights and personalized support for business owners.

Our global expansion and what's next for 🌱kvitly in 2025!

We’re incredibly excited about the future of AI in small business growth, and this interview gives a glimpse into how we’re making it happen.

👉 Check out the full interview here: Website Planet Interview with 🌱kvitly

And if you’re looking for an AI-powered solution to build and grow your business, try 🌱kvitly today! 🚀