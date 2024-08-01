Let’s Flourish & Grow!

Hey there! I'm Yahor, 🌱kvitly founder, and it's the first time I'm writing a post for 🌱kvitly blog in English. And I should admit, it's pretty exciting!

Today, February 12, 2025, we launched our product on a global market 🎉. For the last two years, we've been operating in our home market in Belarus, which is nice and cozy. Still, we feel like our product can do more and support more entrepreneurs worldwide. At some point, we decided to launch US operations in English.

It's been a long journey; we've accomplished so much over the last year. Let's discuss it in more detail.

1. We reinvented our service

Working on our cozy local market was nice, but moving up to the top league we needed to change something. We were one of the first on the market to add AI to website generation. It was pretty straightforward, and there was more we could do.

We thought a lot about what would be the next big thing for our clients and came up with the whole idea of marketing content generation. Since 🌱kvitly already knows what you do, it can offer tailored content to support your digital marketing strategy: social media, directory listings, partnerships, and search ads generation. And more to come!

The latest addition is an AI-powered chat, which can talk about your business and navigate you around. We know how hard it is to start and not quit, and we are here to support entrepreneurs in their journey. It is very supportive and genuinely tries to help you grow your business.

Now, 🌱kvitly is a full-featured sidekick for those who launch their business. You should try it if you never tried or didn't use it for a while.

2. We updated our website

With the new positioning and all the AI capabilities under the hood, we did a great job showcasing it on the updated website. There are two main pools of pages now: AI-powered features and a set of products to cover the business's digital presence.

Additionally we highlight the integrations we have in abundance and put together solutions for different industries. Even though we think that 🌱kvitly is a very flexible tool that can suit a wide range of businesses, we still wanted to showcase how it can help in specific situations, and we will keep showing this for more and more industries.

I like how it looks and the copy we came up with. It is always exciting to see how small business owners are figuring out AI with our help.

3. We have localized the interface

First, it's a vast technical work. Second, it's not just AI translations; real people review every letter to ensure it's simple, to the point, and not excessive. Our users are our top priority, and we want to stay friendly and consistent with our interfaces in any language. Moreover, we've built such a way that Russian-speaking people can use 🌱kvitly in Russian even in the US region and vice versa.

Creating good copy for the UI can sometimes be difficult when building something from scratch. But with this overhaul, we did our best to streamline communication and tone of voice. It looks and feels like a friendly neighborhood business sidekick.

4. We have translated the knowledge base

Over the last few years, we have gathered an enormous Help center in Russian, translated and published to support our English-speaking users. We also moved from the old system to a new Headless CMS. That will help us make changes faster, making it easier for our users to find the information they seek.

5. We have adapted the product to the US market

We know that we are entering an area with huge competition, and we did our best to keep up: we added local integrations, adjusted designs, and added other system parts. We know that there are huge players in the market. Still, we have our place with simple yet powerful solutions to support small businesses globally. And we are excited to see what you all are going to do with it.

New season! New market! Let's grow! 🚀