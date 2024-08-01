Running a business isn’t easy. At 🌱kvitly, we’re always looking for ways to make this journey smoother for entrepreneurs. Today, we’re excited to introduce our new AI assistant! Now, inside the platform, you’ll find an AI-powered chat that can help you grow your business, figure out platform configuration, or just have a chat.

What is it?

Our AI assistant is a smart chat that’s always ready to discuss your business ideas, give advice, or guide you through the platform. You can ask about choosing the right niche, managing your team, or creating content for social media. It never gets tired, knows a lot, and can help you see things from a different perspective. Just ask!

What can you talk about?

You can ask about almost anything! But here are a few ways it can be especially useful:

💡 Understanding how 🌱kvitly works

The AI chat knows everything about our platform, including knowledge base articles, setup guides, and system features. For example, if you want to enable payments on your website but don’t know where to start, it will walk you through the steps and direct you to valuable resources.

✍️ Crafting content for your business

The AI chat can help shape your business message for different formats—social media, websites, or ads. We already have great promotion tools designed for specific content types, and the AI chat complements them by fine-tuning your texts, improving phrasing, or generating new content (like descriptions for different sections of your website).

🗣️ Discussing business ideas and strategies

Sometimes, you just need to talk things through—share plans, brainstorm ideas, or reflect on challenges. The AI chat can be that conversation partner. You can provide details about your business for more personalized responses, test out different ideas, or ask for advice on growing your business.

Is it included in your plan?

Yes! For now, the AI chat is in a pilot phase and is available without any restrictions on all plans, including the free one. If this changes, we’ll let you know in advance.

Where can you find it?

You can open the AI chat by clicking the star icon in the top-right corner of the screen. It’s available in both the Visual Editor and the Dashboard.

We believe this assistant will be a valuable partner in your business journey. Try it out in 🌱kvitly and let us know how you like it! 🚀

Remember, AI is not magic—it can make mistakes. So, it’s always a good idea to double-check important information.