Bing Webmaster helps monitor your website’s indexing, monitor and fix errors, and check its performance.

Steps to verify your website:

1. Go to Bing Webmaster and sign in using a Microsoft, Google, or Facebook account.

2. After the sign in you will be prompted to add your website. We will use Manual adding, so Enter your website URL and click Add.

3. Choose HTML Meta Tag provided options and copy the value that is in the quotes after content=. No need to copy the quotes, just the value between them.

4. Go to your 🌱kvitly Dashboard navigate to Integrations → Domain ownership verification.

5. Scroll to integration Bing Webmaster Tools and add the code you copied from the meta tag and click on Enable.

6. Publish your website to apply the changes.

As soon as the integration is enabled, return to Bing Webmaster, and refresh the page. If everything is correct, you will see the website details in Bing.