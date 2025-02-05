Google Search Console is an essential tool for tracking your website’s performance in search results, identifying errors, and optimizing SEO. Here’s a detailed guide on verifying your website ownership using HTML tags and DNS records.

Verify ownership via HTML Tag

Step-by-Step instructions:

1. Go to the Google Search Console homepage, click on Start now and log in with your Google account.

2. Select the URL prefix property type option and enter your website URL. Then, click Continue.

3. Choose HTML tag as the verification method.

4. Copy the provided HTML meta tag.

The tag you copied will look like this: <meta name="google-site-verification" content="eyHrT4pkfFOpxMCnqt5gCU7qTFRTarYxm_4Pm4x0-20" /> (this is an example, you code will be different). From this code you will only need the content part, between the quotes: eyHrT4pkfFOpxMCnqt5gCU7qTFRTarYxm_4Pm4x0-20

5. Go to your 🌱kvitly Dashboard → Integrations → Domain ownership verification.

6. Scroll to integration Google Search Console (Prefix) , add the code you copied from the meta tag and click on Enable

7. Return to Google Search Console and click Verify.

Once successful, you’ll see a confirmation message stating that the ownership has been verified.

Verify ownership via DNS Record

The steps here are very similar to the described above.

Step-by-step instructions:

1. When adding the property in Google Search Console, select Domain property type option and enter your website URL. Then, click Continue.

2. Select any as provider in the first step of the list

3. In step 4 Google provides a DNS TXT record. Copy the code after the = sign (e.g., google-site-verification=**your-verification-code**). On the screenshot the needed part of the code is selected.

4. Go to your 🌱kvitly Dashboard → Integrations → Domain ownership verification.

5. Scroll to integration Google Search Console (Domain) , add the code you copied from Search Console and click on Enable. Note that for this verification method you need to have your domain already added to the website on 🌱kvitly.

6. Return to Google Search Console and click Verify. An error may appear and that’s ok. This is normal and typically resolves within a few minutes because verification usually takes some time.

7. Revisit your added resource in Search Console and ensure it is verified.

Done!

With successful verification, you can start exploring Google Search Console to monitor and enhance your website’s search performance.