To avoid missing subscription payments, link your card for automatic billing. The system will charge your subscription amount automatically.

Steps to link your card:

1. Go to the your kvitly Dashboard and navigate to Settings in the lower-left corner.

2. Scroll to Billing section. Alternatively, go to the Overview page and navigate to Billing right from there

3. Click Add сard.

4. Enter your card details in the secure payment form powered by Stripe.

Once added, payments will be processed automatically based on your subscription period.