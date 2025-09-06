How to add a map

Before you can display a map on your website, you first need to create it in Yandex Map Constructor. Once the map is ready, you’ll copy its code and paste it into the map section inside the 🌱kvitly editor.

Creating a map in Yandex

1. Go to Yandex Map Constructor.

2. Click Create Map (you need to be logged in to proceed).

3. In the Address or place field, enter the desired location.

4. Give your map a name to easily recognize it, and add a Placemark on a place that you want to highlight on your map. You can customize the marker design.

5. Once finished, click Save and continue in the bottom right corner of the screen.

6. You will see the area of the map to be displayed in the widget. You can zoom in or out using your mouse scroll or the + / - buttons. Check the Fit width checkbox.

7. When ready, click Get Map Code. Copy only the part of the code that starts after 3A and ends before the & symbol. That’s the map identifier you need to add to your 🌱kvitly website section.

Adding the map to your website

1. Go to your website editor in 🌱kvitly.

2. Click on the map block and paste the copied code into the designated field.

If you need to add a new address on the map or update the existing one, simply edit the map in Yandex Map Constructor. The changes will appear on your website automatically — no need to replace the code again.