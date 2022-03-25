Knowledge base
How to add a new section to your website
Follow these steps to add a new section:
1. In the website Visual Editor, click on the “+” icon at the location where you want to add a new section (it shows up between sections).
2. Select a section category and choose the design that fits your needs.
3. Click on the section you like to add it to your page.
4. Once added, you can edit its settings, update the text, and change images as needed.
