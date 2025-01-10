How to add a privacy policy checkbox in forms

Adding a link to the privacy policy and a checkbox for client consent involves a few simple steps:

1. Go to the Settings section from your Dashboard and navigate to Forms

2. Select the form where you want to add it.

3. In the form editor, add a Checkbox field.

4. Update the title to say “Privacy Policy”.

5. Remove the default options and create a new one with the text: “I agree to the terms of the Privacy Policy.”

6. Make this field required so that the form cannot be submitted without client agreement.

In order to add a link to the Privacy Policy, add a field with type Text hint . Enter the text “Privacy Policy” and hyperlink it to the policy document or webpage.

Save the Form and Publish the website.

Now, when customers submit an order, they will be able to read your Privacy Policy and will be required to agree with it by checking the box.