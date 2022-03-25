If you want to transfer a website to another account, please contact our support team via email at help@kvitly.com or through the chat on our website.

A support specialist will create a promo code that allows the website to be linked to another account. Once you receive the promo code, you can register a new account and enter the code on the website creation step to attach the existing website to your new account or any other account that needs access.

After the website is linked to the new account, both account owners will have editing access. Please note that simultaneous editing of the same website may cause version conflicts. To avoid errors or compatibility issues, try to edit the website at different times.