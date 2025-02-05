How to add chatra chat to your website

Chatra is a simple and convenient chat tool for communicating with customers. To enable the chat, you need to have an account in chatra. Just register there and confirm your email. Once you’re logged in the chatra system, follow the steps below to install the chat on your website.

1. Log in to your chatra account.

2. Once logged in, go to Chat Widget in the left-hand menu.

3. You will see the widget installation code. From the whole code you will only need ChatraID, copy this id (it’s between the quotes ``).

4. Go to your 🌱kvitly Dashboard → Integrations → Live chat.

5. Scroll to integration chatra , add the Identifier you copied from the installation code and click on Enable.

6. Publish your website.

Now, the chatra chat will appear on your 🌱kvitly website, allowing visitors to contact you in real time.