How to add H1, H2, H3 tags

We’ve already ensured that all your pages are structured correctly to meet search engine requirements and improve SEO. Each section you add to your website automatically includes proper markup:

H1 for the main page title.

for the main page title. H2 for section headings.

for section headings. H3 and below for subheadings.

There’s no need for you to handle any technical details — we’ve taken care of it all for you.

If you’d like to dive deeper into the topic of using headings correctly on a website, we recommend checking out this article about the number of headings and their importance for SEO:

