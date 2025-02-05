How to add jivochat to your website

JivoSite is a powerful live chat tool that allows you to communicate with customers in real-time. To enable the chat, you need to have an account in jivochat. There you can also manage your chat settings. Follow the steps below to install the chat on your website.

1. To register in jivochat system, enter your email on the main page of the service and complete the installation funnel there.

2. Once you go through the flow, you will reach the installation code page. Copy the widget ID from this page (it’s highlighted on the screnshot, goes after widget/).

3. Go to your 🌱kvitly Dashboard → Integrations → Live chat.

4. Scroll to integration jivochat , add the Identifier you copied from the installation code and click on Enable.

5. Publish your website.

Now, the jivochat will appear on your 🌱kvitly website, allowing visitors to contact you in real time. If you have any difficulties, simply send your widget code to help@kvitly.com, and we’ll install it for you! 🚀