Meta tags Title and Description are used to provide a concise summary of a page’s content for search engines and users.

Title (Page Title)

What is it? The Title is the main heading of the page that appears at the top of the browser tab and in search engine results.

Why is it important? Titles help search engines and users quickly understand the purpose of your page. When someone searches online, the Title is the first thing they see in the search results. A well-crafted Title grabs attention and encourages users to click on your link.

Example: If you have an online store, your Title could look like this: “Buy Waterproof Jacket — Wide Selection, Low Prices.”

Description (Page Description)

What is it? A brief summary of the page content, displayed under the Title in search results.

Why is it important? Descriptions help users understand what they will find on the page before they click the link. Search engines also use this text to evaluate how well the page matches the user’s query. A good description can improve the click-through rate (CTR) of your page.

Example: A Description for a page selling jackets might read: “Find waterproof jackets for men and women at affordable prices in our online store. Fast delivery nationwide.”

Why Title and Description are important

For Users: Helps them quickly grasp the purpose of the page and decide whether to click the link.

For Search engines: Improves page visibility in search results and helps it rank higher.

How to add Title and Description in 🌱kvitly

To specify a Title and Description, follow these steps:

1. From your Dashboard navigate to Settings → General Settings.

2. Fill in the fields under the Website meta tags section.

You can add this information for every page on your website to optimize for search engines and improve user engagement.