When a website or page link is shared on social media, a preview image is displayed alongside the title and subtitle of the page.

By default, if no specific image is set in your site or page settings, any website or page image (including icons) might appear, which could look not so professional. For a polished appearance, upload dedicated images for each page.

Steps to add a social media image:

1. Go to the Pages Section right from in the Editor or from your Dashboard) Or from your Dashboard:

2. Go to the settings for the specific page, then scroll to the Link preview image section:

3. Click Choose File and select the image you want to display when sharing the page link on social media.

4. By setting up appropriate social media images, your website can leave a great first impression when shared online. 🎨

💡 Important Note: Caching and Delays. Updates to the image may not appear immediately due to caching. Cache clearing on platforms like Facebook and LinkedIn can take time, but the updated image will eventually reflect in previews.