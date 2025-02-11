How to add or remove payment card

To avoid missing subscription payments, link your card for automatic billing. The system will charge your subscription amount automatically monthly or annually, based on your selection. You can update or cancel your plan any time in the Billing section in your account settings.

How auto-payment works

It’s completely secure — we don’t store your card details. Instead, we rely on Stripe, a trusted payment service. It enables us to process automatic payments (monthly or yearly) to ensure your website stays up and running without interruptions.

How to add a card

1. Go to the your kvitly Dashboard and navigate to Settings in the lower-left corner.

2. Scroll to Billing section. Alternatively, go to the Overview page and navigate to Billing right from there.

3. Click Add сard.

4. Enter your card details in the secure payment form powered by Stripe.

Once added, payments will be processed automatically based on your subscription period

How to unlink a card

If you want to unlink your card from your account, follow these steps:

1. Go to Settings → Billing in the Dashboard.

2. Click Cancel subscription.

Don’t worry — your website will remain active for the time already paid for. However, your card will be removed, and if you want to keep your website active after paid time, you’ll need to activate the subscription again.