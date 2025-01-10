How to add SSL certificate (https)

An SSL certificate ensures your website is secure, changing the URL from http:// to https:// and displaying a lock icon next to your address. If your website does not have this certificate, the browsers may consider it insecure and show your visitors additional warning when try to access your website, which might scare them away.

🌱kvitly provides SSL certificates for free on the Basic and Premium plans.

Steps to Enable SSL certificates

1. Go to the 🌱kvitly Dashboard.

2. Navigate to Settings and select SSL Certificate

3. Click “Enable” to activate the SSL certificate. No additional setup is required.

Usually it might take up to a few hours for the changes to take effect. Once the lock icon appears in the address panel in your browser next to your domain, the SSL certificate is active.

If your website doesn’t load immediately after enabling the SSL certificate, don’t worry. It may take some time for the settings to fully apply.