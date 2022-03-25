Tidio is a livechat and chatbot platform. The AI-powered bot can answer up to 70% of customer inquiries without human intervention. It will help you convert leads, provide support, and get more revenue. To enable the chat, you need to have an account in Tidio. There you can also manage your chat settings. Follow the steps below to install the Tidio chat on your website:

1. To register in Tidio system, enter your email on the main page of the service and complete the installation funnel there. It has a few steps and it will help you to get a better-configured chat.

2. Once you go through the flow, you will reach the installation code page. If you don’t see it, in Tidio system you can navigate to Settings (gear icon in the left menu) and Installation. Here we will need Manual install. From the installation code we will only need the widget ID, that is between …tidio.co/ and .js" . Copy it.

3. Go to your 🌱kvitly Dashboard → Integrations → Live chat.

4. Scroll to integration Tidio, add the Identifier you copied from the installation code and click on Enable.

7. Publish your website to apply the changes.

Now, the Tidio chat will appear on your 🌱kvitly website, allowing visitors to contact you in real time or chat with the Chatbot. You can configure your chat widget within the Tidio system (you can manage intro phrases, colors, languages, chatbot behavior, and many other aspects).