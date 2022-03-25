In today's world, using various promotion channels is crucial for effective sales. Google Merchant Center is an alternative way to advertise your online store.

Pay-per-click advertising remains the fastest and most effective method of promoting websites and online stores, but competition in Google Search is growing every month. This makes it the right time to explore alternative, equally effective ways to advertise products and services.

What is Google Merchant Center?

It is a tool for advertising your products. The main advantage is that you can showcase your products on Google for free. Learn how to do this in Google’s official guide. Additionally, setting up product listings is very easy, and competition in paid placements is significantly lower.

Why should you try Google Merchant Center?

Google Merchant Center allows you to display specific offers to users genuinely interested in your products. Shoppers prefer seeing an actual product rather than a generic category page where they still need to browse options.

Another major advantage is the automated product feed. If you have a large catalog, you don’t have to add products manually—campaigns are created by simply uploading a product feed generated by our system. Your products will appear as visually appealing product cards with images, titles, and prices.

The setup process is simple, even for users with no advertising experience. You only need to generate a feed file, upload it to Google Merchant Center, and Google will handle the rest automatically.

For example, if you sell a Lego set, your ad will be shown only to users searching for that specific Lego set in your region. As with PPC advertising, you pay only when someone clicks on your product page.

Integrating your catalog with Google Merchant Center

We’ve created a special integration that allows you to generate a feed link once, add it to Google Merchant Center, and have your products update automatically according to your schedule.

To generate the feed file, follow these steps:

1. In to your 🌱kvitly Dashboard navigate to Settings, find there Store management section and click on Marketplaces

2. Find there Export to Google Merchant and click the Enable button.

3. Publish your website and copy the Link to XML file that showed up after you enabled the integration. The file with the products will be automatically updated every time you publish your website.

To list your products on Google Merchant Center, you need to create and set up an account there. You can do it here: https://www.google.com/retail/solutions/merchant-center/. To add your products to your feed, follow these steps:

1. Log into your Google Merchant Center account.

2. Navigate to Products → Feeds.

3. Click the + button to add a new feed.

4. Enter your store’s basic information.

5. Choose a feed name (any name) and select Scheduled Fetch as the upload method.

I6. n Step 3, enter any file name in File Name, then paste the feed URL you copied from 🌱kvitly Google Merchant integration to File URL.

Your product data in Google will automatically update according to the schedule you set. Whenever you publish your store, your product prices and details in the export file will update. No need to re-upload the feed URL manually.

If you want to refresh the data in Google immediately, click Fetch Now in the top-right corner of the Feeds section.

Once approved by Google, your products will appear on Google, allowing customers to find and purchase them.

Additionally, please have a look on Requirements for Free Listings on Google.