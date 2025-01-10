How to choose and buy a domain

How to choose a domain

If you don’t have a domain (your site’s address), you’ll need to purchase one. You can check if your desired domain is available on several websites:

https://www.godaddy.com/ — for most of the domains

http://cctld.by/ — for .by or .бел domains

https://www.reg.ru/domain/new/ — for .ru or .рус domains

If the domain is available, you can purchase it from one of the official domain registrars. These websites listed above are either registrars or will direct you exactly to the services where you can proceed with the purchase.

How to buy a domain

The process for buying a domain is similar across all services. Here’s how it works:

1. Register an Account: You’ll need to create an account and provide your details (domains can be purchased by both individuals and businesses).

2. Choose a Domain: Search for and select your desired domain.

3. Pay the Invoice: Pay using a method that’s convenient for you.

The cost of some domains is fixed, while prices for other domain zones may vary depending on the registrar.

