To copy a page, follow these steps:

1. In the Visual Editor, click on Pages icon in the left-side menu (or on the title of your page in the top menu).

2. Find the page you want to copy, click the three dots next to it, and select Duplicate.

The duplicated page will appear in the list of website pages, allowing you to switch between them within the Visual Editor.

Alternatively, you can copy the page in the Pages section of your 🌱kvitly Dashboard, in the same manner.