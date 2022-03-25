On our platform, you can create a multi-page website. To do so, you need an active 🪴 Basic or 🌳 Premium subscription plans.

To create a new page, follow these steps:

1. In the website Visual Editor, click on Pages icon or on the title of the page in the top menu.

2. In the panel that shows up, click on + Create page button. This panel already has the list of all the pages that you have on your website. You can edit them from here, navigate or go to pages SEO settings.

3. Once you clicked on Create page button, select the template that you want to use. You can choose a single-page template (Landing) or pre-designed internal pages such as “About Us,” “Contacts,” “Feedback,” etc.

4. Click Select on the template you like and the page will be created within your website. You can start editing.

There is also a Pages section in you 🌱kvitly Dashboard, where you can manage all your pages. Here you can copy, rename, or delete pages. Also, you can edit SEO settings such as titles, descriptions, keywords, favicon, and social media preview images.