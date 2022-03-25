What is a thank you page?

A thank you page is the page a customer sees after making a purchase, filling out a form, or completing another action. It's an excellent opportunity to engage customers further, offer additional products, encourage social sharing or ensure the customer that his order was received and you’ll be in touch soon.

How to create a thank you page in 🌱kvitly

Follow these steps to create a thank you page in 🌱kvitly.

1. In your 🌱kvitly Dashboard navigate to Pages and click on Add page button

2. Select any template that you like.

3. Edit the content, if you want to. Usually these pages have the expression of gratitude for the order or payment. Additionally, you can add some CTA button to prompt your client to take another action or check out something else.

4. Navigate back to the list of pages and click on the page you’ve just created to update it’s settings and URL.

5. Adjust the Title of the page to reflect it’s content and check the Page URL to be something meaningful, i.e. thanks (this is what will be displayed in the browser URL address).

6. To ensure that your Thank you page will be displayed on the proper time, you need to configure the order forms. In your 🌱kvitly Dashboard navigate to Forms configuration.

7. Select the form you want to redirect to thank you page and go to Automations tab. Enable the Redirects by putting a toggle in active position and configure all the needed fields.

8. Save your form.

You’re all set! You can check the work of the redirect by placing the order on your website.

What to include on your thank you page