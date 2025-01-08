How to create account in 🌱

First, go to kvitly.com and click Let’s try — it’s free button if you’re new, or Log In if you already have an account.

Enter your name and email to register in 🌱kvitly. That’s it!

After registration, you’ll see our AI assistant asking about your business, or you can skip it and select the template yourself. Also we will send you email with your login and password.

If you want to change the password:

Go to Settings and scroll down to the Profile section

Scroll down to Password section, enter your current password and the new one you want to set

Click on Save

And this is it.