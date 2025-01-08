How to create website? Useful recommendations

💡 Learn how to set goals, structure content, choose the right design, and select additional tools to create an effective website.

Why are you building a website?

Before crafting a website, it is important to understand why you are doing it. This will help shape its type, structure, and strategies to attract customers.

For example, if you work in the service industry, the model might look something like this:

Website goal: Attract clients

Website type: One-page landing

Client attraction: Use GoogleAds, and/or targeted social media ads

Website structure

Usually a good website have some well-defined blocks, that the customers expects to see to make the decision.

Hero section: Your offer, menu, contacts, logo, order button.

Advantages: Briefly highlight 3-6 key benefits that will explain your customers why choose you.

Service sections: Describe each service (e.g., cleaning, repairs, etc.)

Pricing: Clearly list costs of your services

Customer reviews (social proof): Add 3-4 real reviews from your customers

About: Brief overview of your company or you and your achievements

Contacts: Include address, phone, social links, and legal info

If you have a broader product range, consider a multi-page catalog site to display offerings in more detail.

Website Goal: Showcase a range of products and services

Website Type: Catalog

Client attraction: Search optimisation (SEO), paid search ads, partnerships

Unsure where to start? Begin with a simple one-page site and test with search ads (like Google Ads) to quickly gain insights into how it all works and how customers react. Further you can decide what to do and how to expand.

Content (text and images)

Content is key. Website visitors look for quick answers: who you are, what you offer, pricing, ordering, guarantees, and contact info. Your task is to help them find this information as soon as possible.

Consider your audience’s perspective—what’s essential to help them make a decision? Studies show that if users don’t find answers within 30 seconds, they are likely to leave the website. Check competitors’ pages to see what they offer and what’s missing, and aim to make your content better.

A few tips for website content:

Write original text: create your own text, do not copy others. Search engines favour unique and high-quality content, which helps to put your website on top of search results

create your own text, do not copy others. Search engines favour unique and high-quality content, which helps to put your website on top of search results Be concise: people are not used to processing large amounts of information, so keep information short and to the point

people are not used to processing large amounts of information, so keep information short and to the point Use real reviews and work examples — this builds trust and credibility

— this builds trust and credibility Include video testimonials: such reviews are be even more trustworthy

Useful Services:

Google trends : https://trends.google.com/trends/ to understand what users are searching and the trends for the given search phrase

: https://trends.google.com/trends/ to understand what users are searching and the trends for the given search phrase Grammarly plagiarism : use https://www.grammarly.com/plagiarism-checker check your text for uniqueness

: use https://www.grammarly.com/plagiarism-checker check your text for uniqueness https://advego.com/text/seo/ — perform a semantic analysis of your text for SEO

Design

First of all, design is very subjective. What you like might have the opposite effect on your visitors, potentially hurting sales, and vice versa. So, we recommend to stick to current trends like minimalist layouts, striking images, and minimal text. Here are some design tips:

Keep a consistent style: Use similar icons and color schemes.

Use similar icons and color schemes. Limit fonts and colors: Stick to 1-2 fonts and a few main colors.

Stick to 1-2 fonts and a few main colors. Use high-quality images: You can get free high-res images from stock photo sites. For the hero sections or section backgrounds, use images at least 2500 pixels wide

You can get free high-res images from stock photo sites. For the hero sections or section backgrounds, use images at least 2500 pixels wide Optimize images. Compress images for better website load time.

Compress images for better website load time. Avoid fixed screen sizes for backgrounds: Users have different devices, so make backgrounds abstract and scalable and can work well on the device of any size.

Image and icon resources

Photostocks:

Icons libraries:

Online photo editors

Service for creating logos: