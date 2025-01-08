How to create website with AI

To create a website in 🌱kvitly using AI, first, you need to sign up.

After signing up, go to the template selection page. You can either:

• Use the AI Website Generator

• Skip AI and select a template from the gallery.

Once you choose to use AI to draft your website:

In the AI assistant popup enter your company name and a brief description (a few sentences) of what you do.

Click on the Generate website button

And that’s it! The system will start building a website tailored to your business. Once it’s ready, you can make further adjustments or re-generate sections that don’t fit your needs.