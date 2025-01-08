help/page/label
How to create website with AI
To create a website in 🌱kvitly using AI, first, you need to sign up.
After signing up, go to the template selection page. You can either:
• Use the AI Website Generator
• Skip AI and select a template from the gallery.
Once you choose to use AI to draft your website:
- In the AI assistant popup enter your company name and a brief description (a few sentences) of what you do.
- Click on the Generate website button
And that’s it! The system will start building a website tailored to your business. Once it’s ready, you can make further adjustments or re-generate sections that don’t fit your needs.