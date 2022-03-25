Knowledge base
How to download orders from a form?
To export order data from a form, follow these steps:
1. In your 🌱kvitly Dashboard Navigate to Settings → Forms.
2. Select the form for which you want to export orders.
3. Click the three dots next to the form’s name and choose Export Orders.
The system will build a CSV-file with all orders you have received through this form, and the download will start.
