How to link a domain to your website

To make the domain work, you need to:

1. Link the domain to your 🌱kvitly website.

2. Configure DNS records in the domain configuration panel.

Steps to link a domain

1. Go to your 🌱kvitly website Dashboard.

2. In the left side menu, select Settings.

3. Navigate to the Domains section.

4. Click Add Domain button and choose I have a domain in the panel you see

5. Enter your domain name (i.e., mywebsite.com) and click Add domain

That’s all on 🌱kvitly side. Now you need to configure the domain on the registrar panel as described in the section below.

How to configure your domain

Log in to the domain registrar’s control panel where you purchased the domain.

1. Find the DNS Settings section.

2. Choose Use another hosting provider. It might vary in wording, but the general idea is the same in all the registrars panels.

3. Enter the following DNS records based on your website region: US region — NS1: ns1.us.kvitly.com , NS2: ns2.us.kvitly.com Belarus — NS1: ns1.by.kvitly.com , NS2: ns2.by.kvitly.com Russia — NS1: ns1.ru.kvitly.com , NS2: ns2.ru.kvitly.com

If you encounter any issues, contact your domain registrar’s support team for assistance.

Once everything is set up, your website will become accessible via your domain within 48 hours (usually much faster). You’ll receive an email notification once your website is live.