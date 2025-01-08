How to pay for 🌱kvitly

💡 Here’s an overview of our payment process.

Subscription plans price

Для Беларуси

🌱 Стартовый — 0 рублей навсегда

— навсегда 🪴 Базовый — 154,8 Br в год ( 15,50 Br в месяц)

— в год ( в месяц) 🌳 Премиум — 310,8 Br рублей в месяц (32,50 Br в месяц)

Для России

— навсегда 🪴 Базовый — 3588₽ в год ( 375,00₽ в месяц)

— в год ( в месяц) 🌳 Премиум — 7188₽ рублей в месяц (750,00₽ в месяц)

Not sure which plan to choose? Contact us! Chat with us on our website on weekdays from 10 AM to 6 PM CET, or email help@kvitly.com anytime, and our support teat will help to pick the best option. You can switch plans at any time by and your remaining paid period will be recalculated according to the new plan price.

Payment process

To pay for your plan, pick the plan in your Dashboard and pay with your card.

Go to the 🌱kvitly Dashboard.

In the left menu, select Settings.

Go to the Billing section.

Choose your plan and your payment period (month or year).

Click on Activate subscription button

Enter your card details in a secure payment form powered by Stripe.

Click Pay

🎉 Your subscription will be activated automatically!