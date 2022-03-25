To rename a page, follow these steps:

1. In the Visual Editor, click on Pages icon in the left-side menu (or on the title of your page in the top menu).

2. Click the three dots next to the page you want to rename and select Settings.

3. On the screen with your page settings, enter the new page name and adjust the URL if needed.

Note: If you want the URL to contain multiple words, use hyphens between them.