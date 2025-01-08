How to reset or change your password

Reset your password

Go to https://kvitly.com/app/login and click “Forgot Password?”

Enter the email associated with your account.

Click the “Reset Password” button.

Check your email and confirm the password reset request.

After confirmation, you’ll receive a new password by email, and you’ll be automatically redirected to your account.

Change your password

Log in to your account and go to the Dashboard.

Navigate to Settings in the lower-left corner.

Go to the Profile section.

Scroll to the Password section.

Enter your current password (if you don’t remember it, search for the “Welcome to kvitly” email in your inbox).

Enter your new password and click Update Password.