How to set up automated emails for clients

This guide will walk you through setting up automated emails for your customers. You can use this feature to send confirmation emails, thank-you messages, or provide access to digital products (e.g., webinars, checklists, instructions, recipe books, fitness journals, etc.) after a successful order or payment.

Step by step instructions to set up automated emails after orders:

1. In your 🌱kvitly Dashboard navigate to Settings and select Transactional emails.

2. Click the Add new email button.

3. Unfold the line with the new email that shows up after and fill in the needed fields:

From — it’s what your clients will see as Sender name.

4. Once you’re ready, click on Enable button (or Save, if you had some configuration there before).

5. For these notifications to work, you now must enable them in the relevant order forms. In your 🌱kvitly Dashboard navigate to the Settings → Forms section and select the form where you want to enabled them or create new form.

5. Switch to the Automations tab and configure notifications as needed. You can enable notifications (click on the corresponding checkboxes) for actions like After order placement or After payment.

6. After setting everything up, don’t forget to publish your website to apply the changes.

✅ Done! Now, after a successful payment or order placement, your customer will receive an email that you set up for them.