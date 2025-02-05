How to set up remarketing for Google

Google Remarketing allows you to display ads to users who have previously visited your website but left without making a purchase. You can set up remarketing campaigns within the Google Display Network or Google Search, targeting users based on relevant queries related to your products or services.

For a detailed step-by-step guide on setting up remarketing, visit the Google Ads Help Center.

1. Once you’ve completed the remarketing setup, follow these steps to enable remarketing for your 🌱kvitly website:

2. Locate the google_conversion_id in the generated installation code, offered by Google.

3. Go to your 🌱kvitly Dashboard navigate to Integrations → Retargeting and find Remarketing for Google there.

4. Add your google_conversion_id into the Identifier field.

5. Click Enable and Publish your website.

Done! Your Google Remarketing setup is now complete.