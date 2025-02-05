Knowledge base
How to set up remarketing for Google
Google Remarketing allows you to display ads to users who have previously visited your website but left without making a purchase. You can set up remarketing campaigns within the Google Display Network or Google Search, targeting users based on relevant queries related to your products or services.
For a detailed step-by-step guide on setting up remarketing, visit the Google Ads Help Center.
1. Once you’ve completed the remarketing setup, follow these steps to enable remarketing for your 🌱kvitly website:
2. Locate the google_conversion_id in the generated installation code, offered by Google.
3. Go to your 🌱kvitly Dashboard navigate to Integrations → Retargeting and find Remarketing for Google there.
4. Add your google_conversion_id into the Identifier field.
5. Click Enable and Publish your website.
Done! Your Google Remarketing setup is now complete.
Still have questions?
Feel free to contact us via chat on our website. We’re online weekdays from 10 AM to 6 PM CET.
Wanna talk to a person?