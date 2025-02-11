I have a promo code — how do I activate it?

At 🌱kvitly, we have several types of promo codes to enhance your experience:

Discount promo code for a subscription plan. You can apply this code during the subscription activation process before you add your card.

Code to link a website to another account. This code lets you attach a previously created website to another account so you can collaborate with your colleagues on it. To do so, please reach out to our support.

Code for additional subscription time. Use this code to extend the subscription period for your website.

How to activate your promo code

1. Click on the user icon in the top-right corner of your dashboard and select Coupons.

2. Enter your promo code in the provided field and click the button Check the coupon.