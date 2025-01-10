IP Address restriction for website access

By using this settings, you can restrict access to your website for users coming from specific IP addresses. This is particularly useful in cases such as preventing spam attacks or limiting access to your website from certain locations.

Step-by-step instructions

1. From your 🌱kvitly Dashboard navigate to the Setting ****→ ****Access restriction section and find Access by IP-address Note, that you need to have a domain to use this unctionality.

2. Click the Enable button

3. Add restricted or allowed IP addresses. To restrict access from specific IP addresses, enter the unwanted IP addresses in the Restricted addresses field. Press Enter after you enter each address. Repeat the process for multiple addresses. If you want to permit access from only a few specific IP addresses, first block all other addresses: type all in the Restricted addresses field and press Enter. Then, add the allowed IP addresses in the Whitelisted addresses field. Press Enter after you enter each address. Repeat the process for multiple addresses.

4. After entering the necessary IPs in the appropriate fields, click Save.

Your website is now restricted by IP, ensuring better security!