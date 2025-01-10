Password protection for website access

Enabling password protection for your website is a helpful tool during development or maintenance, ensuring that unfinished or confidential versions of your site are hidden from visitors and search engines. Here’s how you can restrict access with a password.

Step-by-step instructions

1. From your 🌱kvitly Dashboard navigate to the Setting→ Access restriction section and scroll to Access by password

2. Enter a login and password in the respective fields. These credentials will be required for users to access your website.

3. Click on Enable button

Now your site is safely locked behind a password until you’re ready to go live and occasional visitors and search engines won’t be able to access it.