PayPal is a payment provider integrated with 🌱kvitly that allows you to accept credit cards, Venmo mobile payments, or payments directly from customers’ PayPal account balances when they purchase something from you. Shoppers can pay in full or in installments.

To enable integration with PayPal for your 🌱kvitly website, you need to have a business account in PayPal. Once you register there, follow the instructions within the PayPal to complete the setup. We need to find 2 keys in PayPal admin panel and copy them over to your 🌱kvitly website and configure the webhooks.

Follow these steps to configure the integration:

1. In your PayPal admin panel navigate to Developers section in the top menu.

2. There, navigate to the Apps & Credentials tab. You will see Client ID and Secret there. These are the 2 keys that we would need. Don’t close this tab.

3. In the new tab open your 🌱kvitly Dashboard and navigate to Integrations → Online payments

4. Find the PayPal integration there and paste your Client ID and Secret into the corresponding fields.

5. Click on Enable button.

PayPal has different credentials for Live and Sandbox (testing) modes. If you are in Sandbox mode, you will see it in your PayPal admin panel. Once you copy the credentials from the Sandbox mode, you will be go through the purchase flow on your website yourself using the test card with the number 4111 1111 1111 1111 as your payment card. Once you go through the verification process in PayPal by adding your business details, you can disable the Sandbox mode, copy the Live credentials to your 🌱kvitly integration settings.

To complete the setup, we need to configure the webhooks. This is how PayPal system will let 🌱kvitly know that the order was paid. To do this, follow these steps:

1. In your PayPal Developer section, Apps & Credentials tab, click on your Default application (or the application that you used for 🌱kvitly integration, if it’s the other one).

2. There, scroll down to Webhooks section. On the screenshot you see the Sandbox Webhooks, but for your website make sure to configure production ones by toggling the Live mode in top right corner of the screen. Configure the Sandbox webhooks only if you want to test your integration.

3. Click on Add Webhook

4. Enter the URL for notifications from your 🌱kvitly PayPal integration setup section (for the US region it will most likely be https://us.kvitly.com/api/payments/notification/paypal/ ).

5. Find the webhook Checkout order approved in the Checkout section and check it.

6. Scroll to the bottom of the list and Save your configuration.

Once you’ve enabled the integration, you need to turn on online payments on the form where you want to use it. To do it, follow these steps:

1. In your 🌱kvitly Dashboard navigate to Settings → Forms.

2. Select the form where you want to turn on online payments. Make sure one of the fields of this form has type Email, it is required for payment systems.

3. Go to Payment tab in the form settings.

4. If you have configured the payment integration, you will see the list of available payment methods there. Select the payment methods you want to enable for this form. If the form is not used for the cart in e-commerce setup, also add:

Default payment amount: amount to be paid once someone fills in this form.

amount to be paid once someone fills in this form. Currency: select the payment currency (should be supported by your payment gateway).

5. Save your form and publish the website. Once the payment method is enabled, you will see it indicated in the list of forms.

Once everything is saved and published, you will see the checkbox Pay online on your website form.

Once your client submits this form and has it clicked, they will be redirected to the secure payment page to complete their payment.

Once the order is paid online, you will see it as Paid in the list of orders in your Orders section. Paid orders together will build Revenue card value on your 🌱kvitly Dashboard.