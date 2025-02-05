Pinterest: website ownership verification

To verify your website on Pinterest, you must have a business account. You can either convert an existing personal account to a business account or create a new one by following this link.

To verify your domain ownership, follow these steps:

1. Log in to your Pinterest business account and go to its Settings.

2. Click the directional chevron down icon in the top right-hand corner to open your menu.

3. Select Settings.

4. Click Claimed accounts on the left-side navigation. 5. Click Claim next to Websites.

6. Click the text in the box below Add HTML tag to copy it

We will use HTM-tag for verification. Find the HTML tag you see on the screen (it starts with <meta name … ). You only need the code that is in the quotes after content=. No need to coy the quotes, only digits and numbers between them.

7. Go to your 🌱kvitly Dashboard → Integrations → Domain ownership verification.

8. Scroll to integration Your website in Pinterest, pase the code you copied from the meta tag to the Identifier field and click on Enable

9. Go back to Pinterest tab and click on Confirm.

10. Enter your website address and click on Confirm button again.

Once verified, your profile picture will appear next to all Pins saved from your website. Additionally, you will gain access to Pinterest Analytics to track what content users save from your website.