Promotion and advertising

💡 Learn how to make your website visible not only to search engines but also to people.

Online directories

Add your website to relevant local or thematic directories.

There are many directories where you can list your website and provide a brief description of what you do. External links (links from other websites to yours) are valuable for SEO, as they help boost your search ranking. Although directory listings may not bring large amounts of traffic, we recommend adding your website to main local directories.

Forum posts and classified ads

Post on relevant forums and classified ad websites.

Posting on forums and classified ad sites is one of the most common free methods to attract site visitors. There is much more relevant forums than there are directories. Include a link to your site whenever possible—it not only drives traffic but also benefits your search ranking in search results.

Social media

Maintain active social media profiles and link to your website in your profile description.

Social media is a great way to promote your business to a broader audience. Create business pages on all relevant platforms, engage with clients, run contests and promotions, and consider using paid targeted ads.

Search engine optimization (SEO)

Keep updating your website content—edit information, add articles, and stay active.

SEO is a constant process of improving your site’s position in search results on platforms like Google or Bing for search requests that are relevant to your business. It’s a gradual process that requires time (often 6+ months) and, at times, a financial investment. However if done right, it will be a source of high-quality relevant traffic for your business.

We recommend setting up alternative channels like paid ads immediately after launch to gain initial traffic while you work on SEO.

Keep in mind that search engine algorithms are unpredictable, and no one can guarantee top placement (first page) results. SEO includes both website work and external activities such as link building and articles. Given the complexities of SEO, approach it with a well-planned strategy.

Paid search ads

Set up ads to start gaining clients from day one.

Ads on Google Ads are fast and effective ways to attract clients. With paid ads, you only pay for clicks to your website, and you control how much you spend per click and per day.

To learn more, read our these tutorial for Google. We recommend setting up ads immediately after launching your website to ensure a steady flow of potential clients. You can set up ads yourself or reach out to the platforms’ support teams for free assistance.

Offline advertising

Don’t forget offline promotion to boost brand visibility.

Include your website address on all types of offline advertising: promotional materials, business cards, banners, signage, and more. The more people see your website name, the more likely they are to remember it.

Experiment with different promotion channels methods to find what works best for you and your business.