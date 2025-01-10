help/page/label
Setting up MX and TXT records for domain email
If you plan to configure email for your domain, you’ll need to set up MX and TXT records in your DNS settings. Here’s a guide on how to do it.
1. In your 🌱kvitly Dashboard navigate to Settings → Custom DNS records
2. Click the Add new record button to start creating a new DNS entry.
Typically to route your email traffic you need to add two MX records and one TXT record. Configuration details (server addresses, priorities, SPF/DKIM settings) are specific to your email hosting provider. Check their documentation for exact values.
Note, that when you set up MX record, you would need to add @ to the Domain field and Server address to the Value field (you will get it from the email configuration guides).