If you plan to configure email for your domain, you’ll need to set up MX and TXT records in your DNS settings. Here’s a guide on how to do it.

1. In your 🌱kvitly Dashboard navigate to Settings → Custom DNS records

2. Click the Add new record button to start creating a new DNS entry.

Typically to route your email traffic you need to add two MX records and one TXT record. Configuration details (server addresses, priorities, SPF/DKIM settings) are specific to your email hosting provider. Check their documentation for exact values.

Note, that when you set up MX record, you would need to add @ to the Domain field and Server address to the Value field (you will get it from the email configuration guides).