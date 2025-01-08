Setting up your website after launch

💡 Learn how to configure your website to attract more clients and become visible online quickly.

Optimizing for search engines

To rank well on search engines, ensure your site content is unique and complete the SEO settings: title, description, and keywords.

How to do it:

In the 🌱kvitly Dashboard, go to Settings

Select General settings

Fill in Website name and Pages title (in SEO, this is called the title) — this title appears in the browser tab (80 characters max). Example: StroySite.Bel – Building materials at affordable prices.

and (in SEO, this is called the title) — this title appears in the browser tab (80 characters max). Example: StroySite.Bel – Building materials at affordable prices. Add a Pages description (the description) – this is shown in search results. Keep it short (2-3 sentences), e.g., We sell building materials with home delivery at low prices.

(the description) – this is shown in search results. Keep it short (2-3 sentences), e.g., We sell building materials with home delivery at low prices. Fill in Website keywords – these are phrases that help search engines index your site faster and it won’t be displayed anywhere. Add each keyword or phrase by pressing Enter, e.g., building materials, aerated concrete blocks, buy building materials, building materials San Francisco …

Informing search engines about your site

Google and Bing have special services (Google Search Console and Bing Webmaster Tools) to help search engines recognize your website. We recommend enabling both services and in 🌱kvitly makes it easy to add them.

How to do it:

In the 🌱kvitly Dashboard, go to Integrations section (you can find it in the sidebar)

Select Domain ownership verification and

Install the necessary integrations by following the setup guides.

This helps search engines index your website faster. Expect Google indexing within about two weeks; Bing may take a little longer.

Setting up website statistics and analytics

🌱kvitly includes built-in statistics accessible in the Analytics section in the Dashboard. It shows your website activity for the last 30 days. For more detailed insights, we recommend installing Google Analytics, it is a free ****statistics and analytics system from Google.

How to do it:

In the 🌱kvitly Dashboard, go to Integrations section (you can find it in the sidebar)

Select Visits counters section

Install the necessary integrations by following the setup guides.

Testing forms on your website

All applications submitted by visitors appear in the Orders section and the email notifications are sent to your email. Submit a test application to ensure it’s working as you expect it to work.

How to do it:

Go to your website and submit a form as if you’re a client.

In the 🌱kvitly control panel, go to Orders section and check if the application is received.

Check your email for order notifications. If they’re missing, check spam folder or contact 🌱kvitly support for help.

To adjust an order form or add new ones, go to the Forms Configuration from your Overview page or access the same page from Settings

Adding extensions and widgets

Almost no website operates without additional extensions or widgets. Add-ons like online chat or external CRM integrations enhance your site and improve your business operations. 🌱kvitly offers various integrations you can set up with one click.

Recommended extension:

SSL Certificate – Provides secure data transmission, boosting search engine trust (available with any paid plan).

Install extensions in the 🌱kvitly Dashboard under Integrations. Detailed instructions are available for each if them.